Image caption The police car was recovered from the scene in Kegworth

A police car responding to a report of a burglary was in a crash with three other vehicles.

Six people were involved in the collision at about 11:20 BST on the A6 in Kegworth but did not require hospital treatment, police said.

The Leicestershire Police officer driving the vehicle has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances.

Image caption The collision happened on the A6 in Kegworth.

The A6 was closed near the Otter pub while the cars were recovered but has since re-opened.

A spokeswoman said that due to the circumstances of the incident it had not been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers were called to a report of a burglary in Sutton Road.

Two officers, who arrived at the scene in a separate police car, were injured as they tried to detain two men who fled the scene in a red saloon car.

Police chased the car along the A6 to Alvaston in Derby, where they arrested the passenger but the driver fled the scene.