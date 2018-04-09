Image caption The police car was recovered from the scene in Kegworth

A man has been charged after a police car responding to a report of a burglary crashed into three other vehicles.

The police officer driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious after the collision on the A6 in Kegworth.

Six other people who were involved in the collision on Saturday did not require hospital treatment.

A 35-year-old man was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He has been charged with attempted burglary, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking without the owner's consent and escaping from lawful custody, Leicestershire Police said.

The charges relate to a burglary on Saturday at an address in Sutton Road, Kegworth.