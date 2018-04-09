Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in a country lane the day after he disappeared

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Leicester jeweller.

A man, age 22, and a 19-year-old woman, both from Leicester, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in police custody.

Four men have already been charged over Ramniklal Jogiya's death.

The 74-year-old did not return home after leaving his Belgrave Road shop on 24 January and his body was found the next morning in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton.