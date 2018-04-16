Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Frankie Valli impersonator Robin Maughan is currently serving a sentence for a child sex offences

A Frankie Valli tribute singer previously convicted for abusing children has had 12 years added to his sentence for admitting further charges.

Robin Maughan, 36, of Market Harborough, Leicestershire, had been serving a sentence of 14 years and 10 months for several child sex offences.

He since pleaded guilty to 18 further charges, including indecent assault on girls and sexual activity with boys.

He will serve a minimum of eight years before being considered for parole.

In March 2016, Maughan, of Western Avenue, was jailed after admitting 21 offences against children - including having sex with a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl.

After he was jailed, Leicestershire Police said they believed Maughan may have abused more victims and urged others to get in touch.

Last year at Leicester Crown Court, he admitted 18 further sex offences on children aged 13 to 15 between 2000 and 2015.

Maughan was handed a 12-year jail term for one count of indecent assault on a girl, which will run after his current sentence ends.

The judge found him not guilty of one charge of indecent assault on a girl.

The sentences for the other 16 offences will run alongside Maughan's existing prison term.

Charges Maughan was convicted for:

Three counts of indecent assault on a girl.

Four counts of penetrative sexual activity on a boy aged between 13 and 15.

Sexual activity on a boy under 16.

Three counts of sexual activity on a boy under 16.

Two counts of sexual assault on a boy.

Two counts of causing a boy between 13 and 15 to watch sexual acts.

Two counts of taking indecent images of children.

Det Con Rob Waddington, who led the investigation, said: "Maughan is a dangerous man, who befriended and then subjected young teenagers to sexual abuse over a number of months - and sometimes years - leaving them confused and afraid to report what was happening to them.

"This additional sentence will make sure that Maughan is in prison for many years to come where he unable to harm more vulnerable people."

Mr Waddington believes there could be even more victims of Maughan and has urged them to contact the force.

Maughan was jailed for offences including grooming and abusing two teenagers in March 2016.