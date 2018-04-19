Woman hurt after Peckleton bungalow collapses
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been taken to hospital after a bungalow collapsed in Leicestershire.
Police were called to the property on Kirkby Lane, Peckleton, at about 18:30 BST.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the bungalow collapsed as the result of an explosion.
A section of road was closed by Leicestershire Police and the force advised people to avoid the area. Police said no one else was hurt.