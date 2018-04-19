Leicester

Woman hurt after Peckleton bungalow collapses

  • 19 April 2018
A woman has been taken to hospital after a bungalow collapsed in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the property on Kirkby Lane, Peckleton, at about 18:30 BST.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the bungalow collapsed as the result of an explosion.

A section of road was closed by Leicestershire Police and the force advised people to avoid the area. Police said no one else was hurt.

