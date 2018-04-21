Image copyright PA Image caption The veteran actor, who died aged 89, was described as a "great actor" and a "great character"

The funeral has taken place of Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard, who had a career spanning eight decades.

Mourners gathered at South Leicestershire Crematorium in Countesthorpe to remember the veteran actor, who died aged 89.

Mr Maynard's family said he died in hospital shortly after breaking his hip in a fall from a mobility scooter.

Tricia Penrose, who played Gina Bellamy in Heartbeat, described him as a "great actor" and a "great character".

Image caption The funeral of Mr Maynard took place at South Leicestershire Crematorium in Countesthorpe

Mr Maynard - whose real name was Walter Williams - grew up in Leicestershire and began singing in working men's clubs during his childhood.

He was best known as Claude Jeremiah Greengrass in the TV series Heartbeat and starred in the police drama from 1992 to 2000.

Ms Penrose, who attended the service, recently partnered up with Mr Maynard to play the quiz show Pointless Celebrities.

The episode was filmed in October - his last TV appearance - and was screened earlier this month.

From 2003 to 2008 Mr Maynard had a show on BBC Radio Leicester.

The actor leaves a daughter and a son, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.