Peckleton bungalow explosion 'caused by accident'
- 23 April 2018
An explosion at a bungalow in Leicestershire that left a woman with serious burns was caused by accident, the fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to Kirkby Lane in Peckleton, just after 18:30 BST on Thursday.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the bungalow collapse was caused by "a failure" in the gas pipework "between the gas cylinder and hob".
The condition of the woman, who was taken to hospital, is not known.