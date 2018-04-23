Image copyright Leicester Mercury Image caption The bungalow collapsed as a result of the explosion

An explosion at a bungalow in Leicestershire that left a woman with serious burns was caused by accident, the fire service has said.

Emergency services were called to Kirkby Lane in Peckleton, just after 18:30 BST on Thursday.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the bungalow collapse was caused by "a failure" in the gas pipework "between the gas cylinder and hob".

The condition of the woman, who was taken to hospital, is not known.