Image copyright Erika Tsang Image caption Witnesses said the smoke appeared to be coming from a care home complex

A man's body has been found after emergency services forced their way into a barricaded property.

Police were called by ambulance crews to a flat in Devonshire Court, Oadby, in Leicestershire at about 17:50 BST.

Due to a fire at the scene, the fire service attended and gained entry to the premises.

Police confirmed they had earlier had contact with the dead man and had referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

No further details of the deceased have been released.

Police said the flat was barricaded from the inside and an investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the man's death had begun.