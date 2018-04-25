Image copyright Erika Tsang Image caption A spokeswoman for the company that runs the care home said the cause of the blaze was unknown

A member of staff was also injured during a fire at a care home flat where a man was found dead.

The Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution (RMBI), which runs the care home, said the staff member's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police found a man's body in the flat, which was barricaded from the inside, in Devonshire Court, Oadby, on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the company said the cause of the blaze was unknown and it was working with the fire service.

Leicestershire Police confirmed it had previous contact with the man who was later found dead and it has referred the case to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

A spokeswoman for the RMBI said: "There has been one fatality, and one staff member has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening."

The home cares for up to 69 residents aged over 65 and offers support for people with dementia and physical disabilities.