The Lord Mayor of Leicester has been cleared of corruption allegations by a police investigation.

A letter sent to Leicester City Council claimed Rashmikant Joshi used his influence to push through planning applications, with payments received by an unnamed employee.

Leicestershire Police said "no criminal offences have been identified".

A city council spokesman said the letter was found by police to be "a malicious fabrication".

Peter Soulsby, mayor of Leicester, said he is "pleased" Mr Joshi had been "totally exonerated".

"It was obviously right for these allegations to be properly investigated, but those of us who know Rashmi know he would not have acted as was alleged," he said.