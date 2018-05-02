Image copyright Google Image caption A man and woman were found dead in a house in Barrett Drive, Loughborough

The bodies of two people have been found inside a house in Loughborough.

Officers were called to the address in Barrett Drive at 18:25 BST on Monday, following the discovery of a man and woman inside.

Leicestershire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths at this stage.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is continuing, detectives said.