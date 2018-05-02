Police probe after two bodies found in Loughborough
- 2 May 2018
The bodies of two people have been found inside a house in Loughborough.
Officers were called to the address in Barrett Drive at 18:25 BST on Monday, following the discovery of a man and woman inside.
Leicestershire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths at this stage.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is continuing, detectives said.