Image copyright Google Image caption Officers found the pair dead in a house in Barrett Drive, Loughborough, on Monday

A man and a woman who were found dead inside a house in Leicestershire have been named.

The bodies of 45-year-old Neil Barrass and 42-year-old Nicola Roberts were discovered at an address in Barrett Drive, Loughborough at 18:25 BST on Monday.

The house remains cordoned off while police continue their investigations.

Leicestershire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.