Loughborough street fight leaves boy critical

  • 13 May 2018
A teenage boy is said to be in a critical condition after a street fight in Leicestershire.

Police were called to Radmoor Road, Loughborough on Friday afternoon after receiving a reports of a brawl.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and remained in a "serious, critical condition" on Saturday, police said.

Five people were arrested and have since been released under investigation.

