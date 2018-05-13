Image copyright @FindJoeTilley Image caption Joe Tilley had last been seen near the Fin del Mundo waterfall on 5 May

A British man who went missing in Colombia a week ago has been found dead at the foot of a waterfall.

The body of Joe Tilley, from Leicester, was found at the Fin del Mundo waterfall, in the south-western Putumayo region, on Saturday, according to his family.

Relatives had flown out to Colombia to join the search party after he was last seen near the waterfall a week earlier.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was assisting his family.

After Mr Tilley went missing, friends set up a Facebook page asking for information on his whereabouts.

A post on the @FindJoeTilley Twitter page said he was found at the "lower part of the waterfall" at 11:30 local time (17:30 BST) on Saturday.

"The search team have suggested he fell," the post added.

An online crowdfunding is aiming to raise £4,500 to bring Mr Tilley's body back to the UK and to help pay for his funeral.

The FCO said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Colombia and are in touch with the local authorities."