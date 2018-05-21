Image copyright Leicestershire Scouts Image caption The scout group would hire out the wall to raise income

A huge mobile climbing wall has been stolen from a scout campsite.

Melton Scouts' 30ft (9.1m) high wall was taken between 13:00 BST on Sunday and 08:00 on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.

The Spectrum Sports wall was stored on a trailer at Holwell Scout Campsite, near Ab Kettleby, Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Scouts said the tower had given "many hours of use to scouts across Leicestershire and beyond".

'Not easy to hide'

Ian Cliffe, district commissioner of Melton Mowbray Scouts, has told the BBC they had lots of bookings for the climbing wall over the summer - not just with Scout groups but parties and village fetes.

Mr Cliffe urged people to keep an eye out for it.

"It's not easy to hide," he said.

The serial number of the wall has been sent to other scout groups in case they are offered a chance to buy it.

Leicestershire Police has asked anyone who saw the wall being driven away from the campsite or knows where it may be to get in touch.