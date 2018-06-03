Image copyright Event poster Image caption Tyler Thompson died after a brawl on Freeman Road in Leicester on 24 November 2015

The mother of a teenager who was fatally stabbed has handed a petition to the government calling for tougher sentences for knife crimes.

Tyler Thompson, 16, died in hospital from a stab wound to the chest after a street fight in Leicester in 2015.

Amy Morgan said her son's killer was cautioned for previously carrying a knife and believes her son would still be alive if he was jailed instead.

Pravdit Sian, 19, was handed a nine-year sentence for manslaughter.

The judge ordered Sian, of Litelmede, Leicester, to serve half of the sentence in custody and half on licence.

Image caption Amy Morgan believes stronger sentences for carrying a knife would reduce deaths

Ms Morgan, who has been campaigning for 12 months, handed in the petition signed by more than 61,800 supporters and held a protest at Downing Street in London.

She said she was "angry" and "absolutely disgusted" that young lives are being taken.

"Tyler's killer had already been caught carrying a knife, he'd had a caution and went on a knife awareness course - clearly it's no deterrent," she said.

"Offenders are getting a slap on the wrist for carrying a knife and then they go on to commit murder.

"I see it again and again. There's no justice, something has got to change now."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyler's family said he was "like a ray of sunshine" and had a bright future ahead of him

Ms Morgan said she still feels "devastated" by Tyler's death.

"Tyler's killer stabbed my son twice, straight through he heart and he got nine years for that," she said.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Pravdit Sian was jailed for nine years for manslaughter

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.