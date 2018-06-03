Tyler Thompson's mother calls for knife crime law change
The mother of a teenager who was fatally stabbed has handed a petition to the government calling for tougher sentences for knife crimes.
Tyler Thompson, 16, died in hospital from a stab wound to the chest after a street fight in Leicester in 2015.
Amy Morgan said her son's killer was cautioned for previously carrying a knife and believes her son would still be alive if he was jailed instead.
Pravdit Sian, 19, was handed a nine-year sentence for manslaughter.
The judge ordered Sian, of Litelmede, Leicester, to serve half of the sentence in custody and half on licence.
Ms Morgan, who has been campaigning for 12 months, handed in the petition signed by more than 61,800 supporters and held a protest at Downing Street in London.
She said she was "angry" and "absolutely disgusted" that young lives are being taken.
"Tyler's killer had already been caught carrying a knife, he'd had a caution and went on a knife awareness course - clearly it's no deterrent," she said.
"Offenders are getting a slap on the wrist for carrying a knife and then they go on to commit murder.
"I see it again and again. There's no justice, something has got to change now."
Ms Morgan said she still feels "devastated" by Tyler's death.
"Tyler's killer stabbed my son twice, straight through he heart and he got nine years for that," she said.
