The closure of the last bank in a rural Lincolnshire community will have a negative effect on business, owners have said.

Residents in Woodhall Spa, which has about 50 independent shops, said the nearest HSBC will be in Horncastle, seven miles away.

The parish council said it had switched banks because of the closure.

HSBC said the branch was not "fit for purpose" due to a fall in usage because customer's habits were changing.

'Big affect'

The bank said customers would be able to access to their money via other cash machines in the village.

Horncastle is the nearest one so it's not going to be very easy for us to go banking, it's going to have a big affect on us Julie Blake, Peter Scott Shoes

David Clarke, chairman of Woodhall Spa Parish Council, said they had taken their business elsewhere because of the closure.

"We have a lot of residents who are not quite in their prime and they like face-to-face contact," he said.

"They don't really like ATMs, they want to speak to somebody and I think HSBC are really losing out on that customer relations ability and that's where we're suffering.

"People who want face-to-face will have to go to Horncastle. I don't see why anyone should travel that far just to go to a bank... when it should be dealt with locally."

Shop owner Julie Blake, from Peter Scott Shoes, said: "We go there every day to pay in and get change.

"Horncastle is the nearest one so it's not going to be very easy for us to go banking, it's going to have a big affect on us."

In a statement HSBC said: "The branch is only open for limited hours during the week and not on weekends and customer usage of it has fallen significantly over the past few years.

"Customers are now increasingly using branches where they work, or they are using the 24-hour convenience of internet or telephone banking.

"Closing a branch is never an easy decision but we are working with the small number of customers who use the branch to see if we can help them reorganise their finances."

The bank added it had been investing over £30m each year on updating and improving its branches.