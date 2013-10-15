Lincoln's Newport Arch restoration work begins

Image caption The project has been described as the largest scheme of work since a lorry hit the arch in the 1960s Image caption Much of the damage has been caused by frost over recent winters Image caption It is part of a restoration programme, which includes other Roman walls in the city previous slide next slide

Work has begun to restore a Roman arch in Lincoln city centre.

Newport Arch, which still allows traffic through, formed part of the old city walls and has been damaged by recent cold and wet winters.

The city council has secured a £60,000 grant through Waste Recycling Environmental Limited (WREN) to fund the complicated repair work.

Several damaged stones will be replaced and an extra layer of stones will be laid to protect the top of the arch.

The arch probably got its name during the medieval period, as the gate leading to the suburb of Newport

Its importance was as the Roman north gate of the city, on the route which linked London to York

The remaining arch is part of a gateway constructed about 200 AD

However, the outer arch was demolished around 1790 Source: City of Lincoln Council

In 2012, it was put on English Heritage's At Risk programme, which has helped attract funding.

Arthur Ward, heritage team leader at the council, said: "The work is vital and we hope the repairs will help secure the arch's future for many more years."

The works on the Third Century Roman north gateway, which was part re-built in the Medieval period, will see a number of damaged stones replaced and a layer of stonework added to the top to act as protection to the Roman brickwork.

The authority described the project as one of the largest since May 1964 when a lorry crash caused extensive damage to the archway.

It is the first in a series of restoration and maintenance projects on the Medieval and Roman walls around the city which will take place over the coming years.