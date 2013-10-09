Kazik Pasierbek jailed for mother's murder in Lincoln

Image caption Pasierbek used his mother's bank card to buy drugs and alcohol before attacking her

A man has been jailed for the "brutal" murder of his 72-year-old mother at their home in Lincoln.

Kazik Pasierbek, 39, was convicted of beating his mother in a drug-fuelled rage at the flat in St Botolphs Crescent, last October.

Derby Crown Court was told Margaret Lynette Krawcewicz died later in hospital from head injuries.

Pasierbek was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum of 14 years.

'Domestic violence'

Det Ch Insp Martin Holvey, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This was a brutal attack on a frail, vulnerable, elderly lady.

"She had bruising to her head, chest and arms, consistent with her receiving six or seven blows from a fist or hand."

He said Pasierbek, a drug addict, had attacked his mother following an argument over her bank card, which he used to buy drugs and alcohol.

The court was also played a "harrowing" recording of a bedridden Mrs Krawcewicz saying to her son: "Oh God, what did you do to my head Kazik? - You beat me up bad."

The recording was made after she used a personal alarm to call for help.

Det Ch Insp Holvey said: "It was very harrowing for everyone in court to listen to - especially when these were some of her last words."

However, he said: "We hope this conviction demonstrates our commitment to tackling serious domestic violence."