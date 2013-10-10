Cerebral palsy boy awarded millions in hospital payout

A teenage boy left with lifelong brain damage after his birth at Lincoln County Hospital has won a multimillion-pound compensation payout.

The schoolboy, who cannot be named, is affected by severe cerebral palsy which limits his range of movements, the High Court in London was told.

The boy's family alleged negligence in the handling of his delivery in the 1990s, when he was starved of oxygen.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust denied liability but agreed to settle.

The compensation package takes the form of a £2.65m lump sum plus annual, index-linked and tax-free payments which will rise to £200,000 by the time he reaches his early 20s.

'Determined' child

Mrs Justice Swift approved the "common sense" settlement on Wednesday and commended the boy and his parents for their courage in coming to terms with the events surrounding his birth.

"I cannot express my admiration for the parents of this young man," she told the court.

"Clearly he is a great character, despite all his difficulties and also has a very determined attitude to what happens around him."

When the boy was born, he was barely able to breathe which his lawyers blamed on a period of brief hypoxia during the delivery.

The trust denied liability, insisting midwives worked diligently to try to ensure a safe birth.

Speaking on behalf of the trust, Angus Moon QC added: "My clients deeply regret the injuries which he suffered."