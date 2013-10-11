MP Nick Boles' office blast man threw home-made device

From the section

Image caption Police responded after reports of an explosion in the early hours of 10 June

A man has admitted throwing a home-made explosive device at the constituency office of a Lincolnshire MP.

Paul Leverseidge, from Bourne, threw coins taped to a number of fireworks at the office of Grantham & Stamford MP Nick Boles.

Leverseidge, who lived in a flat opposite the office in North Street, was detained after neighbours reported two small explosions.

Only minor damage was caused and no-one was injured.

Lincoln Crown Court heard bomb squad officers were alerted and the area was sealed off for several hours, following the incident on 10 June.

Leverseidge, who has no previous convictions, admitted a single charge of having an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances.

Judge Sean Morris adjourned sentence for the preparation of a probation report and a psychiatric assessment.

The defendant, 24, is due to be sentenced on 28 November.