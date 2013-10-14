Gosberton murder suspect, 70, arrested
A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Lincolnshire.
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Hedgefield Hurn, Gosberton, at about 04:30 BST on Thursday.
Margaret Morton, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail until 9 December while investigations continue.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else.
Insp Jim Tyner said: "Naturally, the news of this death and arrest is going to be shocking for the community in Gosberton.
"Anyone with any concerns or worries can speak to a member of their local team."