Gosberton murder suspect, 70, arrested

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Lincolnshire.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Hedgefield Hurn, Gosberton, at about 04:30 BST on Thursday.

Margaret Morton, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail until 9 December while investigations continue.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else.

Insp Jim Tyner said: "Naturally, the news of this death and arrest is going to be shocking for the community in Gosberton.

"Anyone with any concerns or worries can speak to a member of their local team."