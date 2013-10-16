Boston Christmas row murder: 'Arrogant' Dziob jailed for life

Image caption Slawomir Dziob had "a heated argument" with the victim, the court heard

A man who murdered a migrant worker in Boston after an argument at a Christmas Eve party has been jailed for life.

Slawomir Dziob had denied killing Jan Pavel Stochnialek, 28, whose body was found in a waterway in Boston, Lincolnshire, in January 2012.

Sentencing Dziob, formerly of Boston, Judge Michael Heath told him: "It is clear to me that you are a dangerous, somewhat arrogant individual."

The 35-year-old must serve a minimum of 20 years.

He was also handed a further six year sentence for perverting the course of justice, to run concurrently.

Mr Stochnialek, who lived with his girlfriend in Boston, was last seen alive at a party held at Dziob's home, in Fieldfare Croft in the town.

During the two week trial, the jury heard the two men were involved in a heated argument over a claim Mr Stochnialek had paid money for Dziob to be beaten up.

Dziob left the rented house immediately after the party and moved to Salford.

He was arrested after the discovery of Mr Stochnialek's body in the South Forty-Foot Drain on 25 January.

A post-mortem investigation showed Mr Stochnialek had more than 30 injuries and was dead before he entered the water.

Forensic evidence revealed traces of the victim's blood on carpets, walls and the ceiling of the Fieldfare Croft property and on Dziob's shoes and watch.