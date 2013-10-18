Motorcyclist killed in collision on A631

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car on the A631 in Lincolnshire.

The crash happened on the road between Ludford and South Elkington at about 15:50 BST on Thursday.

The male rider of the Suzuki motorbike, 67, from Holton le Moor, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a woman from North Elkington, was shocked but unhurt. The road was closed to allow investigations to take place.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a van travelling along the A631 towards Market Rasen who might have been overtaken by the motorbike prior to the crash.

Witnesses have been urged to contact Lincolnshire Police with any information.