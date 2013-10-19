United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust complaints system revamped

Image caption United Lincolnshire trust runs hospitals in Grantham, Boston and Lincoln

A new complaints system is being rolled out at Lincolnshire's hospitals after the previous system was described as not fit for purpose by inspectors.

The Patient Advice and Liaison Service will start operating in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham next week.

The Keogh Review highlighted problems with the complaints procedure at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The new system will allow patients to give immediate feedback if they encounter problems at the trust.

'Difficult experiences'

The trust is still in special measures after being placed in them following the review by NHS England medical director Bruce Keogh in June.

The investigation was set up by the government in the wake of the Stafford Hospital scandal.

Deputy Director of Patients Services Jennie Negus said: "One of the big issues we had was that we didn't have a frontline response when people have had concerns.

"Many hospitals have a patient advice and liaison service (PALS) - and for some reason ULHT didn't have one.

"This is the first step to be able to get that immediate resolution and response - which will make a huge difference to people."

She said patients and visitors could raises issues ranging from "parking or something more troublesome like a difficult experience at the hospital".

The service will run from offices at the three hospitals and will be open every day.