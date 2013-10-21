Amelia Bowmar death: Darryl Elliott was 'good dad'

A father-of-two accused of murdering his partner's daughter was a "good dad", his mother has told a court.

Darryl Elliott, 30, is alleged to have killed 14-month-old Amelia Bowmar by violently shaking her at their home in Sutton-on-Sea , Lincolnshire last year.

Mr Elliott has denied murder but has declined to give evidence in his defence at Nottingham Crown Court.

His mother Elizabeth Peel told the jury he "cared for and loved" his children.

Earlier in the case, the court was told Mr Elliott, who now lives in Nottingham, called 999 when he found Amelia unconscious at home in Sandringham Drive on 28 July 2012.

She grew progressively worse after being taken to hospital and died shortly after midnight on 31 July.

The jury heard that Mr Elliott had told doctors and police that Amelia got her injuries by falling off a sofa.

'Devastated'

Ms Peel told the court that Mr Elliott had doted on his two children and both his partner's daughters.

"He was a good dad, very hands on. He did everything with them," she said.

"He cared for [them] and loved them."

She added that he had "definitely not" ever lost his temper with any of the children.

She said he had become a different man since the girl's death and was now too frightened to be near children.

"It's changed him completely. He was always very bubbly and happy. He is devastated," she said.

She added that he "stays in his bedroom most of the time".

The trial continues.