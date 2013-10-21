Lincoln boy seriously hurt after metal bin bonfire

A boy is seriously ill in hospital with burn injuries after a bonfire was started in a metal bin in Lincoln.

The 14-year-old was badly burned in a garden at a house in Roman Pavement, at about 22:00 BST, on Sunday.

Police said his injuries were "extensive" and he is getting specialist treatment in Birmingham.

Officers believe an accelerant was added to the fire causing it to flash. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

'Awful incident'

Police believe five teenagers were involved in starting the bonfire.

A 12-year-old boy has been treated for minor burns.

Det Insp Suzanne Davies said: "This is an awful incident that has led to a local youngster being seriously hurt.

"It really demonstrates the huge dangers of messing around with fire, especially where accelerants are used.

"We hope that by releasing some details of this incident we can discourage youngsters from taking similar risks in the run-up to bonfire night."