Robert Byatt named as motorcyclist killed in A631 crash

A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car on the A631 in Lincolnshire has been named by police.

Robert Byatt, 66, from Holton le Moor, was riding a Suzuki motorbike between Ludford and South Elkington when the crash happened on Thursday afternoon.

He was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Audi, a woman from North Elkington, was shocked but unhurt.

Officers have been trying to trace the driver of a van that might have been overtaken by the motorbike.

It had been travelling along the A631 towards Market Rasen before the crash, Lincolnshire Police said.

