Lincoln boy 'improving' after bin bonfire
A boy who is in hospital with serious burn injuries after a bonfire was started in a metal bin in Lincoln is improving, police have said.
The 14-year-old was badly burned in a garden at a house in Roman Pavement at about 22:00 BST on Sunday. It is believed an accelerant was used.
Police said on Monday that he had suffered "extensive" injuries.
A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.
'Awful incident'
Police believe five teenagers were involved in starting the bonfire.
A 12-year-old boy was treated for minor burns.
Det Insp Suzanne Davies said: "This is an awful incident that has led to a youngster being seriously hurt.
"It really demonstrates the huge dangers of messing around with fire, especially where accelerants are used."