Lincoln boy 'improving' after bin bonfire

A boy who is in hospital with serious burn injuries after a bonfire was started in a metal bin in Lincoln is improving, police have said.

The 14-year-old was badly burned in a garden at a house in Roman Pavement at about 22:00 BST on Sunday. It is believed an accelerant was used.

Police said on Monday that he had suffered "extensive" injuries.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.

'Awful incident'

Police believe five teenagers were involved in starting the bonfire.

A 12-year-old boy was treated for minor burns.

Det Insp Suzanne Davies said: "This is an awful incident that has led to a youngster being seriously hurt.

"It really demonstrates the huge dangers of messing around with fire, especially where accelerants are used."

