Plans to save 'oldest friary' to be discussed

Image copyright Richard Croft Image caption Research by the City of Lincoln Council found Greyfriars is one of the earliest surviving Franciscan friary churches in Europe and the oldest friary building in England

Plans to bring back into use what is said to be the oldest friary building in England are due to be discussed by officials in Lincoln.

The Grade I-listed Greyfriars is one of the earliest surviving Franciscan friary churches in Europe.

Following its dissolution in 1538, it has seen numerous uses including as a school and museum.

It could now become a centre for community activities, run by a neighbouring church.

Greyfriars has been vacant for more than eight years, although it has been used on a temporary basis during that time, the City of Lincoln Council said.

Mark Wheater, property services manager for the authority, said: "Our priority is to find an appropriate use for this building, sympathetic to its status and heritage."

A bid is being considered from the neighbouring church of St Swithin's.

Rev Jim Prestwood, from the church, said: "St Swithin's is ideally located next door to where we are already operating a series of community activities, including youth projects and a clothes bank.

"We would like to rejuvenate the area by maintaining the heritage of both buildings and increasing engagement within the local area.

"If successful, we will be applying for Heritage Lottery funding to help improve the building," he said.

Greyfriars - a varied history

c1230 Franciscans arrive in Lincoln and given plot of land

1237 Building work begins - friary completed in 1280s

1538 Friary let to private owner William Monson as part of the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry III

1538 Friary let to private owner William Monson as part of the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry III

1568 William Monson's son Richard opens a free school

1574 Granted to the city of Lincoln as a grammar school (upper floor) - used as a school until 1900, when the building closed

1905 Restoration of building under supervision of architect William Watkins

1907 Opening of city and county museum

2004 Museum closes with the opening of The Collection Museum nearby

Source City of Lincoln Council

The council said repairs worth more than £750,000 would be needed to make the property suitable for commercial use again.

Plans for the future of the building will be discussed at a meeting on Monday.