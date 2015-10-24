Unidentified man found in Boston was 'murdered'

Police are treating the death of an unidentified man who was found in a Lincolnshire town as murder.

Officers were called to an address in Boston at 17:56 BST on Friday and the man was certified as dead.

Two women, aged 39 and 47, and a 48-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the death.

A cordon is in place at the scene in Ingelow Avenue, and police say they are "working towards identifying the victim" and interviewing witnesses.