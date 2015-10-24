Unidentified man found in Boston was 'murdered'
- 24 October 2015
- From the section Lincolnshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are treating the death of an unidentified man who was found in a Lincolnshire town as murder.
Officers were called to an address in Boston at 17:56 BST on Friday and the man was certified as dead.
Two women, aged 39 and 47, and a 48-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the death.
A cordon is in place at the scene in Ingelow Avenue, and police say they are "working towards identifying the victim" and interviewing witnesses.