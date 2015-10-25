Fourth person arrested over Boston murder

Image caption Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead at a house in Ingelow Avenue in Boston on Friday

Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the death of a man they believe was murdered in a Lincolnshire town.

Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead at a house in Ingelow Avenue in Boston on Friday, after police were called there just before 18:00 BST.

Post-mortem tests have been carried out but police have not revealed the 53-year-old's cause of death.

The latest person to be arrested is a 38-year-old man.

Two women, aged 39 and 47, and a 48-year-old man were previously arrested and remain in police custody.