Lincolnshire

Fourth person arrested over Boston murder

Police outside house in Ingelow Avenue
Image caption Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead at a house in Ingelow Avenue in Boston on Friday

Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the death of a man they believe was murdered in a Lincolnshire town.

Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead at a house in Ingelow Avenue in Boston on Friday, after police were called there just before 18:00 BST.

Post-mortem tests have been carried out but police have not revealed the 53-year-old's cause of death.

The latest person to be arrested is a 38-year-old man.

Two women, aged 39 and 47, and a 48-year-old man were previously arrested and remain in police custody.
Image caption Police have arrested four people in connection with the death

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites