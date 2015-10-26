Sigitas Kirkickas murder: Police release image of wanted man

Image copyright lincolnshire police Image caption Police are warning members of the public not to approach Audrius Zuaka

Police have released a picture of a man they want to trace in connection with a suspected murder in Lincolnshire.

Audrius Zuaka, originally from Lithuania, is wanted over the death of 53-year-old Sigitas Kirkickas, who was found at a house in Boston on Friday.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr Zuaka, aged 41, is urged to contact police, though officers have warned the public not to approach him.

Two men and two women have been arrested and remain in police custody.

It is believed Mr Zuaka may be near Boston but could also have travelled widely.

Mr Kirkickas was discovered by officers called to the house on Ingelow Avenue just before 18:00 BST on Friday.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but police have not released the cause of death.