Leah Palushi death in Lincolnshire 'not suspicious'

Image caption Leah Palushi was reported missing from her Gainsborough home on Thursday 22 October

A man arrested after a woman's body was found in woodlands has been released after a post mortem examination revealed her death was not suspicious.

Police believe the body is that of 35-year-old Leah Palushi, who was reported missing from her home in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, last week.

Her body was found in Dog Island Woods, near the town, on Tuesday. She has yet to be formally identified.

A 40-year-old man was arrested but has since been released without charge.

Police initially treated her death as unexplained and appealed to "dog walkers, bird watchers and runners" for information.

A spokesman said formal identification will be completed later and a file prepared for the coroner.