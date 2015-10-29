Lincoln £29m city centre revamp plans approved

Image copyright City of Lincoln Council Image caption Lincoln's £29m city centre revamp will include a new bus station and a multi storey car park

Plans for a £29m revamp of Lincoln city centre, including a new bus station, have been approved.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the development which also includes a multi-storey car park, office space and homes.

Kate Ellis, of City of Lincoln Council, said councillors felt the scheme was "long overdue" as the area had been "run down" for a number of years.

Work is due to start next spring with completion by the end of 2018.

Assistant director of planning Ms Ellis said: "What we now need to do is complete the work we are doing in terms of getting all the costs and make sure we can deliver the scheme and get the funding package finalised.

"We are hopeful that we can proceed with some form of scheme starting in the spring next year."

Image copyright City of Lincoln Council Image caption The plans include changes to Sincil Street and increased cycle access

A facelift of existing retail units on Sincil Street and the Corn Exchange, new footbridges and more cycle lanes are also part of the development.

Paul Pepperdine, who owns a butchers shop, said: "The street has suffered for the last five years and we got to a point where there's no return, Lincoln needs this development."

Image copyright City of Lincoln Council Image caption A new footbridge will be built which will be high enough to allow future electrification of the railway

The authority has claimed the plans will regenerate the city and increase investment in other areas.

In 2014, the project was awarded £11m by the Department for Transport.