Lincoln £29m city centre revamp plans approved
Plans for a £29m revamp of Lincoln city centre, including a new bus station, have been approved.
Councillors unanimously agreed to the development which also includes a multi-storey car park, office space and homes.
Kate Ellis, of City of Lincoln Council, said councillors felt the scheme was "long overdue" as the area had been "run down" for a number of years.
Work is due to start next spring with completion by the end of 2018.
Assistant director of planning Ms Ellis said: "What we now need to do is complete the work we are doing in terms of getting all the costs and make sure we can deliver the scheme and get the funding package finalised.
"We are hopeful that we can proceed with some form of scheme starting in the spring next year."
A facelift of existing retail units on Sincil Street and the Corn Exchange, new footbridges and more cycle lanes are also part of the development.
Paul Pepperdine, who owns a butchers shop, said: "The street has suffered for the last five years and we got to a point where there's no return, Lincoln needs this development."
The authority has claimed the plans will regenerate the city and increase investment in other areas.
In 2014, the project was awarded £11m by the Department for Transport.