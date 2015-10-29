BOC Immingham industrial gas plant officially opens

Image copyright BOC Image caption The facility is located next to an existing BOC plant in Immingham

A £35m plant which produces gas for the welding and construction industries has opened in North East Lincolnshire, with the creation of 20 jobs.

BOC has built the acetylene plant in Immingham next to an existing facility on their site.

It was announced the production of dissolved acetylene cylinders would move from a Bristol site after three men were hurt in an explosion in 2010.

The company said the new facility was "groundbreaking in terms of safety".

Sue Graham Johnston, managing director of BOC, said: "We chose North East Lincolnshire for the new plant because, with its skilled labour pool, good port access and long history in the chemicals sector, this area was ideal."

BOC, one of the largest providers of industrial and medical gases in the UK and Ireland, operates in about 100 countries worldwide.