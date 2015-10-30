Sigitas Kirkickas murder: Police arrest 41-year-old man

Image caption Police on Ingelow Avenue, Boston where Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead on Friday

Police have arrested a man after appealing for help in connection with a murder in Lincolnshire.

The 41-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of the murder of Sigitas Kirkickas, 53, in Boston last week.

A man and a woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Mr Kirkickas was discovered on Ingelow Avenue at about 18:00 BST last Friday.

Eight people have now been arrested in connection with the death.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the cause of death has not been released.