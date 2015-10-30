Lincolnshire

Sigitas Kirkickas murder: Police arrest 41-year-old man

Police officers outside a house in Ingelow Avenue
Image caption Police on Ingelow Avenue, Boston where Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead on Friday

Police have arrested a man after appealing for help in connection with a murder in Lincolnshire.

The 41-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of the murder of Sigitas Kirkickas, 53, in Boston last week.

A man and a woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Mr Kirkickas was discovered on Ingelow Avenue at about 18:00 BST last Friday.

Eight people have now been arrested in connection with the death.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the cause of death has not been released.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites