Lincolnshire

Sigitas Kirkickas murder probe: Police charge man, 41

Police officers outside a house in Ingelow Avenue
Image caption Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead on Ingelow Avenue, Boston, last week

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man in Lincolnshire.

The 41-year-old Lithuanian national was arrested on Friday on suspicion of the murder of Sigitas Kirkickas, 53, who was found dead at a house in Ingelow Avenue, Boston, last week.

He was due before magistrates in Lincoln on Saturday.

A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on police bail.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but police have not released the cause of death.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites