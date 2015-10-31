Sigitas Kirkickas murder probe: Police charge man, 41

Image caption Sigitas Kirkickas was found dead on Ingelow Avenue, Boston, last week

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man in Lincolnshire.

The 41-year-old Lithuanian national was arrested on Friday on suspicion of the murder of Sigitas Kirkickas, 53, who was found dead at a house in Ingelow Avenue, Boston, last week.

He was due before magistrates in Lincoln on Saturday.

A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on police bail.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but police have not released the cause of death.