Boston Stump floodlights to be switched on after two years

Image caption St Botolph's Church is known as the Boston Stump because of its tower

A church's floodlights are to be switched on for the first time since the building was flooded and the replacement lights were stolen.

St Botolph's Church, known as the Boston Stump, was badly damaged following the tidal surge in 2013.

Its new illuminations were stolen shortly after they were installed, but found days later following a tip off.

The new lights will be turned on later by Radio Lincolnshire presenters Carla George and Scott Dalton.

'Beacon for Boston'

Sue Watsham, from St Botolph's, said it was hoped the church would be regularly illuminated during the winter months.

The church was flooded in December 2013 and took months to dry out causing up to £500,000 damage.

In September, the new lights were stolen shortly after being installed, prompting an offer of £2,000 from Radio Lincolnshire listener Peter Sherlock for replacements.

When the stolen bulbs subsequently recovered were found, he said the church could keep the money.