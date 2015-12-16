Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The footage filmed by the drone includes an aerial view of Lincoln Cathedral

A man wanted by police following an unauthorised drone flight over Lincoln city centre has come forward.

Earlier this month, YouTube footage emerged showing a drone flying close to a university and the city's cathedral.

Lincolnshire Police said the local man - who has not been named - voluntarily spoke to them at the weekend.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate the incident to see if any offences have been committed.

Image caption It was also flown over the Brayford Pool on its way to Lincoln Cathedral, which is on the opposite side of the city

Police had previously released an image of the drone pilot in an attempt to trace him, as they believe the flight may have been illegal.

Flying over congested areas is illegal unless permission is given by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Dronecode

Make sure you can see your drone at all times and don't fly higher than 122m (400ft)

Drones must weigh less than 20kg (44lb)

Always keep your drone away from aircraft, helicopters, airports and airfields

Use your common sense and fly safely; you could be prosecuted if you don't

Drones fitted with cameras must not be flown:

Within 50m (164ft) metres of people, vehicles, buildings or structures

Over congested areas or large gatherings such as concerts and sports events

Source: Civil Aviation Authority