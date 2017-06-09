Spalding double murder: Daughter named as mother and sister killer

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham were jailed for life in November for the murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards

The couple believed to be Britain's youngest double murderers have been named, after a judge lifted a ban on identifying them.

Kim Edwards and her boyfriend Lucas Markham murdered Edwards' mother Elizabeth, 49, and her younger sister Katie, 13, at their home in Spalding in April 2016.

The killers, who were 14 at the time, were both jailed for at least 20 years.

A bid to stop their names being made public was rejected in the High Court.

More stories from across Lincolnshire

Image caption Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and her daughter Katie, 13, were found dead in April

Markham, who admitted the killings, used a kitchen knife to stab both victims in the neck as they slept.

Kim Edwards, who helped to plan the "cold, calculated and callous" killings, denied murder, claiming to be suffering a mental abnormality which impaired her ability to form rational judgments, but was found guilty by a jury.

The teenagers were both jailed for life at Nottingham Crown Court in November and told they must serve at least 20 years before being considered for parole.

The trial heard that immediately after the killings the couple had sex, shared a bath and watched the vampire-themed Twilight films at the house in Dawson Avenue.

They were discovered and arrested at the home Kim Edwards shared with her mother and sister 36 hours later, having been reported missing to police.

The ban on naming the two teenagers was lifted by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave on 8 December but their identities remained secret until now to allow their lawyers to appeal against the judge's ruling.