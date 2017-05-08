Man jailed for performing sex acts while woman slept

Image copyright Police issue Image caption Lincoln Crown Court heard Humphries performed sex acts on the woman while she slept

A man who filmed himself carrying out sex acts on a sleeping woman has been jailed for six years.

Video clips on Scott Humphries' mobile phone showed him attacking his victim, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The court was told she remained unconscious throughout, and at one point was heard to snore.

Humphries, 43 of of Manor Place, Sleaford, pleaded guilty to five sex offence charges and was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, told the court Humphries and the woman had earlier engaged in consensual sex after going on a drinking binge together, on 26 July last year.

'Taking advantage'

The offences came to light after police tracked down the woman, whose family feared she might have been kidnapped, the court heard on Friday.

However, at the time Humphries' victim was unaware she had been attacked and told officers she wanted to stay with him.

It was only after further inquiries including seizing his phone that police arrested the defendant, the court was told.

Mr Stanford said: "His mobile phone was examined and five video clips were found. They showed him having sexual activity with the woman while she was asleep. She remained unconscious throughout and at one point she is heard snoring."

"It was a matter of Humphries taking advantage of the situation," he added.

Karen Walton, in mitigation, said Humphries and the woman had both been drinking heavily and the defendant had taken crack, heroin and steroids.

"It was only when he saw the footage that he realised the gravity of what was happening," she said.

Humphries admitted one charge of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and three charges of assault by penetration.