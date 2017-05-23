Lincolnshire council boss pops question at meeting

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chairman of Lincolnshire County Council pops the question during his final speech.

A councillor was apparently lost for words after her partner popped the question at a council meeting.

Martin Trollope-Bellew proposed to fellow Conservative Rosemary Woolley during his final speech as authority chairman.

Ms Woolley said she was "caught unawares" and did not answer straight away but said yes after a few minutes' hesitation.

The couple have been together for more than 12 years.

Image caption The couple have been together for more than 12 years

Mr Trollope-Bellew said he thought the council chamber was "an appropriate time and place to do it."

His bride-to-be said it "was definitely a shock" and joked that she waited to answer so not to appear too keen.

"I did think he ought to wait before I answered," she added.