Lincoln science park expansion 'huge opportunity' for high-tech firms

Image copyright Liz Lake Associates and Skyline CG Image caption The development includes over 10,000 sq metres of factory space

Plans to expand a science park could create up to 1,000 jobs and provide "huge opportunities" for high-tech firms, its director has said.

The proposals would see more than 10,000 sq m of floor space built over the next decade at Lincoln Science and Innovation Park.

Director Tom Blount said the new £22m facilities would help attract larger science and technology companies.

Plans have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

More on this and other local stories from across Lincolnshire

The science park, which is a partnership between Lincolnshire Co-op and the University of Lincoln, established in 2012, has already seen the creation of academic research laboratories, and other smaller high-tech businesses.

Phase one of the science park also saw the completion of the Boole Technology Centre, in February.

Image copyright Liz Lake Associates and Skyline CG Image caption Science park bosses say they want to attract larger high-tech firms to the area

Mr Blount said the expansion plans (phase two) would compliment what already exists while bringing in larger firms with a focus on agricultural - advanced engineering and digital technologies.

"This site was at the heart of the Ruston Bucyrus factory until 25 years ago, with thousands of people coming here to work," he added.

"It's a great sadness that what we are left with is basically car parking and storage space."

He added that, if approved, the development would provide "huge opportunities" for technology businesses in the region, and help regenerate the area.