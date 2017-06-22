Life sentence for disabled neighbour killer Vidmantas Svedarauskas

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Vidmantas Svedarauskas beat Manfred Jaedke to death

A 67-year-old man has been given a life sentence for murdering his disabled neighbour in Lincolnshire.

Vidmantas Svedarauskas was convicted on Wednesday of killing Manfred Jaedke, 61, in July 2016.

The victim, who used a wheelchair and had an amputated leg, had 65 injuries on his body, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Svedarauskas, of Porcher Way, Boston, was told he must serve a minimum of 15 years before he can be considered for release.

Image caption Manfred Jaedke was a German national who had lived in the UK for a number of years

The court previously heard how the two men had been seen drinking together the evening before Mr Jaedke's body was found inside his bungalow.

Lithuanian national Svedarauskas, who did not give evidence during the trial, had a limited recollection of what happened, the court heard.

Mr Jaedke was "not a well man" and was on blood thinning medication following a stroke that made him more susceptible to bleeding, jurors were told.