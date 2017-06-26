Drink-driver Romans Krilovs jailed for killing 'concert dad'

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Krilovs was jailed for nine years and banned from driving for 14 and a half years

A drink-driver who caused the death of a man who had been at a concert with his daughter has been jailed for nine years.

Romans Krilovs, 41, crashed head-on with Neville Bogg, 61, on the A16 at Sibsey, late on 19 October.

Mr Bogg's daughter, who had organised the trip as a father's day present, also suffered serious injuries.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that police found an opened bottle of Jack Daniels in the footwell of Krilovs' car.

'Killed my dad'

Gordon Aspden, prosecuting, said: "On the night in question Krilovs had been drinking alcohol.

"Alcohol and vomit were left at the scene. In the front passenger footwell was a bottle of Jack Daniels which was only three quarters full and a bottle of coca cola."

"As well as being drunk he was using a hand-held mobile phone. He made a call at 11.42pm that lasted eight minutes and 14 seconds. That call ended either seconds before or at the point of impact," he said.

The court also heard that Latvian national Krilovs - who had only been in the UK for three months - was driving a car borrowed from a friend, and was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

"He drove straight into the car being driven by Mr Bogg, Mr Aspden told the court.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Bogg's daughter, Kerry Bamforth, who suffered multiple injuries in the crash, said: "[Krilovs] killed my dad and physically maimed me permanently."

She said: "This man has offered no apology to us, even though he has utterly obliterated our family by his selfish actions."

Krilovs admitted three charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and refusing a blood sample to be tested.

In addition to his jail term he was also banned from driving for 14 and a half years.