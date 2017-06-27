Lincolnshire's first psychiatric unit 'key to patient recovery'

Image caption Health bosses said the new unit will allow patients to be treated closer to friends and family

A new purpose-built psychiatric intensive care unit has opened in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said the unit will allow patients to be treated while maintaining links with friends and family.

The trust said being treated locally was "key to patient recovery".

The 10-bed male-only unit, which is the first of its kind in Lincolnshire, has been built on the St George's Hospital site.

Chief Executive Dr John Brewin said: "If you're experiencing serious mental health problems, being away from your family network is far from ideal.

"We want our patients to remain as close to home as possible during their recovery."

He added discussions would continue with commissioners on how a similar service for women could be provided in the county.

The completion of the facility comes in the wake of the sentencing of 10 fraudsters who took £1.28m allocated for the unit by means of a bogus letter claiming to be from the construction firm.

A total of £12m was diverted from NHS hospitals, councils and the government in Guernsey.

What is a psychiatric intensive care unit?

A specialist psychiatric inpatient ward for patients with complex mental health needs who require intensive support

The level of support needed is usually higher than other mental health wards

Patients are closely monitored during their time on the unit and normally stay for short periods of time before moving to less intensive environments

Patients are usually detained under the Mental Health Act to receive treatment and therefore remain within the ward environment, with access to secure garden areas

Source Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust