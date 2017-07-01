Plans for 12,000-seater stadium in Lincoln revealed

Image copyright Geograph/Christopher Thomas Image caption Council officials said they were looking at making provision for a stadium similar to Rotherham United's New York Stadium

Plans for a 12,000-seater stadium for Lincoln City Football Club and thousands of new homes have been unveiled.

The City of Lincoln Council has published details of its planned development, known as the Western Growth Corridor.

The proposals also include new road connections and retail units.

The new stadium would seat about 2,000 extra football fans compared to the current Sincil Bank ground.

An application for outline planning permission, which scopes out the broad layout, is to be submitted in October after a period of consultation.