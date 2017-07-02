Cake map of East Lindsey on Skegness seafront

Image caption The cake map sculpture will be on display at Compass Gardens near Skegness seafront before being eaten

Creators of a giant edible map in Skegness will literally be able to have their cake and eat it later.

The baked portrayal of East Lindsey is on show in the seafront's Compass Gardens.

Skegness Cake Fest was organised in a bid to create "a 100 sqm fully-edible map of the area".

Community groups and individuals were invited to create a baked version of their favourite landmark, building or place in the county out of cake.

Image caption People and community groups were invited to create their favourite landmark, building or place in the county, out of cake

Organisers SO Festival said: "We are so excited to present Cake Fest, a giant edible map of East Lindsey.

"One more thing, in case you were wondering - yes, when the map has been completed and suitably admired by the crowds, we'll eat the lot."

Similar Cake Fests have been held in Edinburgh and Stirling in Scotland.

Image caption The edible Louth Playgoers Riverhead Theatre will be eaten later

Image caption The aim is to create a 100 sq m map of East Lindsey from cake

Image caption St Mary's Church in Horncastle is one of the East Lindsey landmarks on show