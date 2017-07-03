Worker dies in 'industrial accident' at Stainby Quarry
3 July 2017
Lincolnshire
-
A worker has died following an incident at a quarry in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said it was called at about 11:00 BST after an "industrial accident involving an HGV and an employee" at Stainby Quarry on Crabtree Road in Buckminster, near Grantham.
The 57-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and have started an investigation, the force said.