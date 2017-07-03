Lincolnshire

Worker dies in 'industrial accident' at Stainby Quarry

Image caption A 57-year-old man died at the scene after an incident involving a HGV at Stainby Quarry

A worker has died following an incident at a quarry in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said it was called at about 11:00 BST after an "industrial accident involving an HGV and an employee" at Stainby Quarry on Crabtree Road in Buckminster, near Grantham.

The 57-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and have started an investigation, the force said.

